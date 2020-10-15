Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kiefer, a beatmaker and pianist from San Diego. His father taught him to play Thelonious Monk’s “Blue Monk” around age 5. Later he discovered the genius of jazz artists like John Coltrane and Miles Davis. His LPs – the most recent of which was put out by Stones Throw Records – set original jazzy productions to hip-hop drums. First we’re playing 2018’s Happysad, which blends Kiefer’s piano with deep cut samples to produce a nostalgic mood. Kickinit Alone, from 2017, is a series of similar tracks made in the shadow of a breakup.

Happysad by Kiefer (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Kickinit Alone by Kiefer (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.