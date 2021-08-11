Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ki Oni, an ambient music project from Chuck Soo-Hoo in Los Angeles. His tracks alternate between programmed synth arpeggios and droning pad phrases, playing mostly in the mid-end. Stay Indoors and Swim, released this past March, shows this style beautifully and is variously described as “underwater ambient bliss” and “music for indoor swimming pools.” Indoor Plant Life uses filters to give his keyboards the dynamic qualities of organic matter.

Stay Indoors and Swim - Ki Oni (80m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Indoor Plant Life - Ki Oni (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.