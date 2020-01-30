Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Khruangbin, one of our favorite new bands from the past few years. We first recommendeded them a little over a year ago, highlighting their excellent 2018 album Con Todo El Mundo. Today we’re playing the dub version of that album that they released last year, Hasta El Cielo. The three-piece band from Houston takes inspiration (and a name) from ‘70s Thai funk music. On Hasta El Cielo they pass their instrumental jams through Jamaican reggae effects and techniques. We’re also including Con Todo El Mundo here, since only 10% of you were subscribers when we first recommended it :)

Hasta El Cielo by Khruangbin (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Con Todo El Mundo by Khruangbin (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a good Thursday.