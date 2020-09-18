Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kelly Lee Owens, a Welsh electronic producer and singer. Owens’ music fuses a wide range of electronic music styles and, on the songs that have vocals, songwriting influences. Her 2017 self-titled debut LP moves the listener, in two senses. The second track Arthur is a tribute to the late great Arthur Russell. She released her second LP, Inner Song, last month and it was the opposite of a sophomore slump. Some vocals on these albums but we think you will enjoy anyway.

Kelly Lee Owens by Kelly Lee Owens (60m, vocals on a bunch of the songs)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Inner Song by Kelly Lee Owens (50m, vocals on half the songs)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.