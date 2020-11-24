Good morning. We’re off Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, so we’re sending a recommendation today instead of our usual Tuesday mix.

Today we’re listening to Keith Fullerton Whitman, an American ambient producer. 2002’s Playthroughs is a landmark ambient album, “composed almost entirely using sine waves” according to the New Yorker. 2012’s Generators pushes synths to an extreme, in ways sonorous and… Whitman also has an extensive catalogue of ambient-ified classic rock tracks on his SoundCloud, which we recommend checking out.

Playthroughs - Keith Fullerton Whitman (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Generators - Keith Fullerton Whitman (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Happy Tuesday.