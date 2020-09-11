Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Kaytranada, a hip-hop and dance producer from Montreal. For the past decade he’s produced his own signature style of extremely vibey music. His latest album, BUBBA, came out last year with features like Pharrell, GoldLink, and Tinashe. The instrumental version of that album came out last week and puts the focus on Kaytra’s production chops. We’re linking to both albums just in case you’re in the mood for vocals.

BUBBA (Instrumental Version) by Kaytranada (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

BUBBA by Kaytranada (50m, various vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.