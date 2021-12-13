Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kay Logan, a Glaswegian sound artist and composer. Thanks to The Quietus’ best-of-2021 list for the tip. Logan has put out several projects under pseudonyms, and today we’re playing her 2021 LP Nothing New Under the Sun, released under the name Time Binding Ensemble. Nothing New features 24 tracks all 3:40 in length, on which Logan composes in each note’s key, both major and minor. The warm and bright synth sound is more or less a constant, linking together the tonic cycle. We love the album – it’s a perfect Monday listen.

Nothing New Under The Sun - Time Binding Ensemble (90m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really great start to your week.