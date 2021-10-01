Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Kate NV, a Russian electronic producer and songwriter. We’ve been a fan of Kate for a while and can now recommend her music to you off the back of her Room for the Moon (Instrumentals) release. That album, which came out last week, showcases her inventive and playful production style. For subscribers we included a few deeper cuts from Kate NV on our Flow State Daily playlist.

Room for the Moon (Instrumentals) - Kate NV (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.