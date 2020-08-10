Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kara-Lis Coverdale, a Canadian musician and composer. Growing up, Coverdale played piano competitively and worked as a church organist. She later became interested in electroacoustic music and the kinds of sounds one could create by processing instrumental recordings. Grafts, her 2017 album that was recently reissued, demonstrates the kinds of novel beauty these techniques can produce. The reissue is one of our favorite focus albums of the year so far. We’re also playing her more experimental but equally sublime album Aftertouches from 2015, which reminds us of Oneohtrix Point Never or Laurel Halo. We hope you enjoy.

Grafts (Expanded Reissue) by Kara-Lis Coverdale (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Aftertouches by Kara-Lis Coverdale (40m, some choral vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great day today.