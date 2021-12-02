Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kaidi Tatham, a keyboardist and composer from the UK. Tatham’s virtuosity has attracted a range of collaborators including Amy Winehouse and Slum Village. On his solo records, he displays a menagerie of influences: fusion, deep house, bruk, hip-hop… His 2008 debut LP, In Search of Hope, is a cool-out collection of jazzy jams. First, though, we’re playing his newest LP, An Insight to All Minds, which was released this past April. On that record Tatham uses a vast sonic palette, with tracks moving from tender solo piano to upbeat samba jazz.

An Insight to All Minds - Kaidi Tatham (50m, tracks 5 and 7 have vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

In Search of Hope - Kaidi Tatham (40m, occasional momentary vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.