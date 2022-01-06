Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kafari, a producer and pianist residing in Portland, Maine. Kafari’s 2021 record, Blanket of Black, came to our attention via the blog Aquarium Drunkard, who described its tracks as “breakbeat nocturnes.” The record’s 22 instrumentals were made from recordings of a soft piano found on an old hard drive. “Crafting loops and beats out of these recordings became a healing practice for my mind and spirit,” Kafari wrote, “and a way of imagining a world that I felt at home in.” We’re also playing his 2018 debut LP, Beholding, which consists of solo piano recordings, unchopped.

Blanket of Black - Kafari (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Beholding - Kafari (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.