Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kadhja Bonet, an American singer-songwriter from LA. Bonet’s music has strains of jazz and funk, but it’s perhaps best described as psychedelic soul. First we’re playing her 2016 debut LP, The Visitor, which introduced a novel sound via eclectic tracks like “Honeycomb” and “The Visitor.” Next is 2018’s Childqueen, which developed her style’s bold fusion, especially on the wondrous and weird “Delphine.”

The Visitor by Kadhja Bonet (30m, singing) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Childqueen by Kadhja Bonet (40m, singing) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal