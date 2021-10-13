Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jung Jae-il, a Korean composer and multi-instrumentalist. Jung has perhaps the most-listened score in the world right now with Squid Game, the Korean television series on Netflix. That score moves between bellicose drum/flute tracks, neurotic electronics, and somber piano pieces (our favorite being “I Remember My Name”). Jung also collaborated with Bong Joon-ho on Okja and Parasite, the latter of which is a beautiful modern classical score that we also recommend.

Squid Game - Jung Jae-il (70m, no vocals except a couple choral moments, for example track 14)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Parasite - Jung Jae-il (50m, no vocals but same deal, for example track 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.