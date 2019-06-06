Good morning.

Today we’re listening to David Axelrod, the composer and producer active in the ‘60s and ‘70s (not to be confused with Obama’s former advisor). Axelrod got into music at 32 when he took an A&R job at Capitol Records. While developing talents like Cannonball Adderley, he befriended session musicians who would ultimately play on the solo albums we’re listening to today. Tracks on these solo albums have been sampled in countless hip-hop songs, including ones by Biggie, Lil Wayne, Mos Def, J Dilla, Jurassic 5, DJ Shadow, Common, Eminem, etc. You’ll probably recognize samples as you listen through. Axelrod’s best-known albums are Song of Innocence and Songs of Experience, named after William Blake's poetry. These albums have some soul/funk compositions that achieve a spirituality hard to find outside of gospel. “Holy Thursday” from Song of Innocence is our anthem for today.

Song of Innocence by David Axelrod (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Songs of Experience by David Axelrod (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Heavy Axe by David Axelrod (40m, 🗣 choral and lead vocals on some tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Play your heart out today.

💗 💗 💗