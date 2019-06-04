Good morning. We’ve got a recommendation for everyone below and a subscribers-only thread on the best music to work to.

Today we’re listening to Mary Lattimore, a harpist and composer based in LA. Thanks to our subscriber Max for the recommendation. Lattimore grew up in North Carolina and began learning the harp from her mother at age 11. She’s collaborated with a host of indie musicians, but today we’re playing her solo work. Her original pieces have the feeling described by Brian Eno in his song title “Always Returning.” Lattimore’s minimalism starts with simple loops, layering more and more complementary instruments to reach a climax that sounds like a long-awaited homecoming. The pieces feature harp but also synth, strings, and guitar. Lattimore manages to create what this newsletter is always seeking: an atmosphere of profundity.

Hundreds of Days by Mary Lattimore (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

At the Dam by Mary Lattimore (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Enjoy today.

🔊 🔊 🔊