It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Daft Punk’s live sets from the late ‘90s. Since last Friday’s memoriam to 1/2 of Cassius, we’ve been revisiting French techno from that formative era of EDM. Fortunately for us, a few prescient souls made decent-quality bootlegs of Daft Punk’s performances in the years before they blew up, from 1997 to 1999. These bootlegs are now on YouTube. Aside from being masterclasses in DJing, these sets feature a bunch of classic house tracks from pioneers like DJ Deeon, DJ Sneak, Todd Edwards, and Giorgio Moroder. What’s amazing is that these performances happened over 20 years ago, but sound like they could be from last week. Let us know what you think by hitting reply on this email.

Daft Punk @ Headbangers 1998 (50m, 🗣 a bunch of vocal samples, including the Beastie Boys) YouTube

Daft Punk @ Sankeys Soap 1997 (110m, 🗣 vocal samples including Martin Luther King and Diana Ross) YouTube

Daft Punk @ Cameo Theatre 1999 (70m, 🗣 occasional vocals including Michael Jackson) YouTube

Daft Punk @ BBC Radio 1, Essential Mix 1998 (120m, 🗣 many vocal samples) YouTube

Have a harder, better, faster, stronger Friday.

