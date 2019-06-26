Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Joey Pecoraro, a recommendation from our subscriber Bryan. Pecoraro is an independent beatmaker from Michigan. He integrates old timey instrumental and vocal samples with modern electronic production. His music blends pop styles old and new to create a nostalgic yet current sound. Today we’re playing a few of the beat tapes he’s released on streaming services over the past few years. We list Music for Happiness first because it collects the greatest number of Pecoraro’s beats we find the most beautiful. Each tape is only 20-30 minutes, so we recommend you listen to them all in succession.

Music for Happiness by Joey Pecoraro (30m, 🗣 occasional vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Deep in a Dream of You by Joey Pecoraro (20m, 🗣 occasional vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Little Pear by Joey Pecoraro (20m, 🗣 occasional vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Tired Boy by Joey Pecoraro (30m, 🗣 occasional vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Enjoy today.

🚤 🚤 🚤