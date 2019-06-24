Good morning.

Today we're listening to Henrik Lindstrand, a Swedish pianist, composer, and keyboardist for the band Kashmir. Lindstrand has scored many films, beginning with 2007's Ekko, and his sense of cinema manifests in his solo releases, which we’re playing today. Nattresan, which came out this past Friday, consists of solo piano backed by ambient chords. What’s interesting is how clearly you hear the mechanical operation of the piano: the landing of the hammers, the application of the pedal. Oh and the compositions themselves are gorgeous. Leken is more narrative and optimistic. We’re also including one of Lindstrand’s more recent soundtracks, Steppeulven. It features a full orchestra and a broader sonic palette than the solo works.

Nattresan by Henrik Lindstrand (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Leken by Henrik Lindstrand (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Steppeulven OST by Henrik Lindstrand (30m) Apple Music / SoundCloud / Tidal

As always, reply back with any ideas for how Flow State could be better.

Have a great start to your week.

🌹 🌹 🌹