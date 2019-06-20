Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Suzanne Kraft. Kraft takes the raw materials of dance music and makes hyper-minimal pieces that give you the feeling that disco/house can but in ambient form. It’s hard to describe. Talk from Home is a collection of sparse tracks featuring guitar, synth, and bass. It’s like Khruangbin without a shredding lead guitar; the somber chords occasionally evoke The xx. What You Get For Being Young features more percussion and faster tempos. Both are excellent, wordless focus soundtracks. If you need something more upbeat, play Horoscope, which has the familiar four-on-the-floor drum pattern and some nice sample work.

Talk from Home by Suzanne Kraft (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

What You Get For Being Young by Suzanne Kraft (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Horoscope by Suzanne Kraft (50m, 🗣 infrequent short vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Have a great day.

🐬 🐬 🐬