Today we’re listening to Lawrence English, a composer and artist based in Australia. English’s fascination with sound’s ability to construct space began when his father first took him birdwatching. With his music, English aims to create environments you explore by listening. His ambient works are the kind that completely envelope you while leaving you space to think. Cruel Optimism, his latest solo release, evokes geological processes in the slow passage of sweeping chords. Wilderness of Mirrors features similarly glacial progressions with a more cinematic gravitas. Both albums occasionally seem to be passing their chords through guitar amps. A Colour for Autumn, on the other hand, is subdued. These albums are all good for working but also for meditating.

Cruel Optimism by Lawrence English (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Wilderness of Mirrors by Lawrence English (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

A Colour for Autumn by Lawrence English (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

