Good morning.

Today we’re listening to r beny, a Bay Area-based producer and artist. The name, an homage to photographer Roloff Beny, was originally chosen as a placeholder YouTube username to join online ambient music communities. Like yesterday’s Emily Sprague, r beny uses modular synths to produce chords that sound like they’re captured in nature. He loops and processes these synths to produce a Boards of Canada-like nostalgia. It’s hard to beat r beny’s description of his own music on his Bandcamp page: “decaying melodies carved out of mountains of noise.” We discovered r beny via youarelistening.to, a website that mixes ambient music like his with readymade sounds like police scanner radio and field recordings. Today we’re playing three of r beny’s LPs. If you like what you hear, he’s released three other LPs that are also available on popular streaming services.

Echo’s Verse by r beny (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Saudade by r beny (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Eistla by r beny (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We’re off this week from the subscriber mix. If you’re a paying subscriber and want to order a mix, reply back with the kind(s) of music you like to work to.

Enjoy your day today.

