Today we’re listening to Emily Sprague, a producer and songwriter based in LA. Sprague is one of three members of the folk band Florist, though today we’re listening to her solo ambient albums. Most of what we know about Sprague came from her beautiful interview with The Creative Independent, which you can read here. She describes her production style as “intuitive”: “I tend to live my life in a very intuition-based way. If I feel really, truly inside of me and around me that there are forces telling me ‘yes’ or ‘no’ about something, I can’t go against whatever that feeling is.” Her two LPs successfully create what we’re always seeking in this newsletter: an atmosphere of profundity. Water Memory’s cyclical phrases evoke the ocean waves on the album’s cover. The phrases sound repetitive, but you can detect small differences between them, like the minute variations and imperfections that emerge in analogue reproduction. Mount Vision’s synths and samples are more in the foreground – brighter and more resonant. Both albums are vocal-free.

Water Memory by Emily Sprague (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Mount Vision by Emily Sprague (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

