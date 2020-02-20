Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jun Fukamachi, a Japanese composer and keyboardist. Fukamachi’s new age / ambient releases in the ‘70s and ‘80s earned him a cult following around the world. His releases with limited availability on streaming services collect his improvisatory piano and keyboard pieces, which you can find on Solo Vol. 1. But on YouTube there are a bunch of weirder electronic albums from Fukamachi, on which he creates entire orchestras out of synthesizers. Check out Quark and Starview HCT-5808. No vocals but there are some vocoders.

Solo Vol. 1 by Jun Fukamachi (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube

Quark by Jun Fukamachi (40m) YouTube

Starview HCT-5808 by Jun Fukamachi (50m) YouTube

Have a good Thursday.