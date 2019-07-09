Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bob Hadley & Leo Kottke. They were two American guitarists who started out in the ‘60s and learned from yesterday’s recommendation, John Fahey. Fahey called his music "American primitive guitar" because its artists were not formally trained, which describes Hadley and Kottke. Those two played by ear, and to our ears they exhibit greater technical proficiency than Fahey. We love Hadley’s Tunes from the Well and especially its fifth track, "Your Smile Is Like a Theorem," which presages Jack White's blues by decades. Kottke plays faster than Hadley, although Hadley does play the occasional stomp. Kottke might be more suitable to those of you who gravitate more toward our fast-paced Friday recommendations.

Tunes from the Well by Bob Hadley (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

The Raven by Bob Hadley (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

One Guitar, No Vocals by Leo Kottke (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

6- and 12-String Guitar by Leo Kottke (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Tidal

To new subscribers: this week is focused on the trajectory of American guitar playing from ‘50s fingerstyle to slide guitar-ambient. Usually we send out ambient/electronic stuff. Tell us what you think about this week’s recs by replying to our emails.

