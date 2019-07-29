Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Panabrite, an ambient producer based in Seattle, Washington. His records feature retro-sounding synth loops that create sonic rooms for you to sit and think in. Occasionally an acoustic guitar or field recording will appear and change the color of the room. Panabrite is vocal-free, like most of our recommendations here at Flow State. If you like these albums, you can check out more from his ample body of work on Bandcamp.

The Baroque Atrium by Panabrite (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Pavilion by Panabrite (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Sub-Aquatic Meditation by Panabrite (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

