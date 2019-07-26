Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing the debut LP from house producer Baltra. Back in January we featured a DJ set from Baltra with his fellow Brooklynite, Heathered Pearls. Baltra’s first album, Ted, came out last week. It has the lofi house aesthetic: nostalgic vocal samples, melancholy chords, and dancefloor drums. But Baltra’s created his own sound, like musical cousins Jacques Greene and Ross from Friends. He does this in part by sampling far and wide: hip-hop, drum-n-bass, R&B, acid house, disco… To show you the range of his influences we’ve included two great DJ sets of his, in which he plays an eclectic set of personal favorites.

Ted by Baltra (70m, 🗣 occasional vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Beats in Space #974 by Baltra (70m, 🗣 on a few tracks) SoundCloud

Baltra & DJ Seinfeld on Lot Radio, Feb 19th 2019 (120m, 🗣 fairly often) YouTube

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.

🧶 🧶 🧶