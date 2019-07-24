Good morning.

Today we’re listening to composers Robert Thies and Damjan Krajacic, pianist and flutist respectively. Their Blue Landscapes series consists of beautiful, contemplative recordings of their improvisatory duets. The sparse, vocal-free instrumentation – it’s piano, flute, and occasional synth – seems to be tracing intricate shapes in air. The silence is ample and meaningful. Among their influences is the record label Windham Hill, which we’ll learn more about in a guest edition of Flow State tomorrow. But Blue Landscapes today will calm you the H down. Thank you Linda for the recommendation.

Blue Landscapes I by Robert Thies & Damjan Krajacic (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Blue Landscapes II by Robert Thies & Damjan Krajacic (80m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good day today.

🌌 🌌 🌌