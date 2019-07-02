Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ryuichi Sakamoto. This is our second time featuring the Japanese composer. In June our guest host Alex Bainter recommended Sakamoto’s collaborations with Alva Noto. We were reminded of Sakamoto’s greatness by a mix he recently did for Warp Records’ 30th anniversary. We’re playing his solo piano album, his soundtrack for the recent Black Mirror episode “Smithereens,” and some of his electronic works. Sakamoto called Playing the Piano a “self covers” album. He plays his own compositions, especially from soundtracks, in a melancholy, Bill Evans style. The Smithereens soundtrack – which did a lot for that episode – is at turns Headspace-meditative, Mozart-elegiac, and Trent Reznor-intense. (Just skip the cacophonous “chain smoking addict.”) 2017’s async is a suite of requiems, punctuated by experiments with unpopular instruments (prepared piano, glockenspiel). Lastly we have the mix that inspired today’s recommendation – Sakamoto’s ambient set for Warp, featuring his influences and influenced.

Playing the Piano by Ryuichi Sakamoto (120m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Smithereens by Ryuichi Sakamoto (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

async by Ryuichi Sakamoto (60m, 🗣 on “fullmoon” and “Life, Life” only) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Ryuichi Sakamoto - WXAXRXP MIX (80m) NTS Live

