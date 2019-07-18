Good morning.

Today we’re listening to an artist we’ve been meaning to recommend for a little while, named Jonny Greenwood. Greenwood’s first musical career began in the early 1990s as the lead guitarist of Radiohead, and his second musical career, scoring films, kicked off a decade later. We’re playing his three classical scores for Paul Thomas Anderson films in descending order of work-friendliness: Phantom Thread, The Master, There Will Be Blood. But that 2003 debut is one fewer have heard: it’s the score for Bodysong, a documentary about the human body featuring footage and movie clips from around the world. That score is sparse, experimental, and reminiscent of the Radiohead release from the same year (Hail to the Thief). But it’s well-worth listening to, and could inspire good ideas, maybe even ones for your own second career.

Phantom Thread by Jonny Greenwood (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

The Master by Jonny Greenwood (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

There Will Be Blood by Jonny Greenwood (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Bodysong by Jonny Greenwood (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.

🍏 🍏 🍏