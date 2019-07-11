Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kaki King, a guitarist from Atlanta. King’s range is extraordinary: in her short career she’s put out 8 solo albums, received a Golden Globe nom for her work on the Into the Wild score, and played guitar on a Timbaland album. In 2006 she was the youngest person and only woman on Rolling Stone’s list of “The New Guitar Gods.” She demonstrated her technique (and some life philosophy) in this 2008 Ted Talk. She actually wanted to be a drummer early on, and her interest in percussion drives her to tap her guitar like a conga. In the mid-2000s, King expanded her sound from solo guitar to full-band shoegaze, which you can hear on Until We Felt Red. 2015’s The Neck is a Bridge to the Body is perhaps the best entry point, with its highly polished compositions and tracks that showcase various genres from across King’s discography.

The Neck is a Bridge to the Body by Kaki King (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Everybody Loves You by Kaki King (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Live at Berklee by Kaki King (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

...Until We Felt Red by Kaki King (50m, 🗣 on a handful of tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Tomorrow we'll share the last installment of our weeklong American fingerstyle guitar series.

