Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Earthen Sea, a Brooklyn-based ambient/electronic producer. Pitchfork characteristically described Earthen Sea’s music as “snapshots of stillness made of moving parts,” which we’d love your help decoding. For us, his music is good for focus because its looping phrases evoke the cognitive processes of brains and machines. Of his albums, Grass and Trees does this the best. An Act of Love sets meditative synths over four-on-the-floor drums. Mirage, his 2014 debut, verges on dance music, but its subdued and melancholy feel put it in the ambient camp.

Grass and Trees by Earthen Sea (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

An Act of Love by Earthen Sea (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Mirage by Earthen Sea (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Welcome to new subscribers who discovered us from the kottke.org write-up of Friday’s Daft Punk recommendation. Thanks to the author for mentioning us. As always, reply directly to this email with ideas for how Flow State could be better.

Have a great day today.

🌎 🌎 🌎