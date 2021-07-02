Good morning. We’re off on Monday.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing music from Julia Bondar, a Ukrainian techno producer based in Barcelona. Bondar uses modular synthesizers to create minimalist, evolving loops over pounding kick drums. We’re playing her 2020 album that captures a 90-minute live performance, Modular Techno Live. The performance was also captured on video on YouTube.

Modular Techno Live - Julia Bondar (90m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your weekend.