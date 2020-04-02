Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Joyfultalk, a Canadian duo. In remote Nova Scotia, Joyfultalk build their own instruments and record beautiful minimalist pieces off them. They just released an album that reminds us of Steve Reich, with its “atom-precise suites for synthesiser and strings,” as Quietus put it. A Separation of Being plays Reich-style acoustic loops that mesh with each other over contemporary drum kits. Plurality Trip and MUUIXX are faster-paced and include more experimental sounds. Tell us what you like and what you’re listening to by replying to this email.

A Separation of Being by Joyfultalk (30m, no lyrics; choral samples on track 3) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Plurality Trip by Joyfultalk (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

MUUIXX by Joyfultalk (40m, just vocal sample on “If I Had Your Address In Chicago”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good Thursday.