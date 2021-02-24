Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Joseph Shabason, a Canadian multi-instrumentalist. He’s recorded saxophone with Destroyer and The War on Drugs, and as a solo artist he’s released several interesting jazz/ambient albums, which we’re playing today. First up is 2019’s Muldrew, a collaboration with Ben Gunning, which features spare tracks with ghostly chords that come and go. Next is Shabason’s 2017 debut, Aytche, which has a fuller sound, layering deconstructed jazz over ambient chords (with the occasional massively distorted guitar). Last is 2018’s Anne which is farther out in left-field and has some vocals.

Muldrew - Joseph Shabason & Ben Gunning (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Aytche - Joseph Shabason (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Anne - Joseph Shabason (50m, some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.