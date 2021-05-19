Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jordane Tumarinson, a French composer and pianist. Tumarinson makes minimalist solo piano recordings that often feature slow-moving arpeggios. He cites influences such as Chopin, Debussy, Glass, and Radiohead. Last October he released the beautiful LP Nuit Blanche, whose somber impromptus sound like classical pieces slowed down 50% to be closely examined. We’re also playing 2020’s sunny Petites histoires… and his 2018 debut LP, Présence.

Nuit Blanche - Jordane Tumarinson (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Petites Histoires de Mon Enfance - Jordane Tumarinson (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Présence - Jordane Tumarinson (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.