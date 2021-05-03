Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jordan De La Sierra, a composer and pianist from California. Thanks to Gui for the recommendation. De La Sierra composed minimalist, longform pieces that expressed New Age style before that term entered the vernacular. In 1977 he put out a nearly two-hour double LP of ethereal recordings made on a specially tuned piano. The album was basically lost until 2014 when the label Numero Group reissued it. “De La Sierra tracked the four-song, 120 minute long album in a tiny Berkeley studio in 1976,” the label explains, “then replayed the tape in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral to create a reverb-drenched atmosphere.”

Gymnosphere: Song of the Rose - Jordan De La Sierra (100m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

