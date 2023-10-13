Good morning. Today we have a guest recommendation from

A big thank you to Flow State for having us on board! We're super excited to share some magic with you. Now, if you haven't already met the incredible Jon Hopkins, let us introduce you to this genuine maestro from Wimbledon, England. Jon's a classically trained composer turned electronic music whiz, and his collaborative and solo works are seriously impressive. Notably, his solo albums Immunity (2013) and Singularity (2018) have totally hooked us. These albums are like a mix of soul-touching techno and ambient tracks that you really shouldn't miss.

Immunity - Jon Hopkins (110m, vocals on disc 2 tracks 6-7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Singularity - Jon Hopkins (80m, no vocals with words)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

