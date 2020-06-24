Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jon Batiste & Cory Wong. Jon is a pianist and composer from Louisiana. Cory is a guitarist and composer from Minnesota. Jon and Corey recently put out a beautiful album called Meditations, which recorded improvised studio sessions the two artists played together. It’s the only album we’re recommending today bc it’s singularly worth listening to.

Meditations by Jon Batiste & Cory Wong (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a nice Wednesday.