Today we’re listening to Jon Batiste, an American pianist, bandleader, and composer from Louisiana. Thanks to Stephen W. for recommending Batiste’s new album Beethoven Blues from November. You might know Batiste as the co-composer of the score for the Pixar movie Soul, or as the former bandleader of Stephen Colbert’s band, or as the subject of the 2023 documentary American Symphony. We’re playing his new album, Beethoven Blues, which recomposes Beethoven classics such as “Für Elise” and “Symphony No. 5” using blues and jazz techniques. These renditions not only rejuvenate the familiar Beethoven motifs but also provoke the thought of what Beethoven might have composed if he were exposed to later musical innovations. We’re also listening to Batiste’s score for the 2024 movie Saturday Night, the story of the chaotic debut episode of the long-running live show on NBC.

Beethoven Blues - Jon Batiste (51m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Saturday Night - Jon Batiste (34m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.