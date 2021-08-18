Good morning. We’re putting out our first vinyl record, which you can pre-order on Bandcamp. It’s for Corntuth’s new album, The Desert Is Paper Thin.

Today we’re listening to John Luther Adams, an American composer originally from Mississippi. Adams is best known for his piece Become Ocean, which received the 2014 Pulitzer in music and a 2015 Grammy. His compositions draw heavily from his decades living in Alaska and his “sustained listening” to its environment. His latest piece, Arctic Dreams, creates an ASMR-like ambience of profundity with its high-pitched string harmonics and sustained chorals. We’re also playing The Become Trilogy as performed by the Seattle Symphony Orchestra.

Arctic Dreams - John Luther Adams (40m, choral vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Become Trilogy - John Luther Adams (100m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.