Today we’re listening to John Carroll Kirby, a producer and keyboardist based in Los Angeles. Kirby has collaborated with singers like Solange and Frank Ocean, contributing beautiful synth/keyboard textures and melodies to their songs. We’re playing two of his solo LPs. First is 2018’s Meditations in Music, a series of ambient synth works helpful for focus. Second is his debut LP, Travel, from 2017. It has a wide range of instruments including drums – if you’re not into ambient yet try that one first.

Meditations in Music by John Carroll Kirby (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Travel by John Carroll Kirby (50m, some vocoder) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

