John Carroll Kirby
March 24, 2020
Good morning. We have another free recommendation today in place of the usual subscribers’ only mix. Back again soon.
Today we’re listening to John Carroll Kirby, a producer and keyboardist based in Los Angeles. Kirby has collaborated with singers like Solange and Frank Ocean, contributing beautiful synth/keyboard textures and melodies to their songs. We’re playing two of his solo LPs. First is 2018’s Meditations in Music, a series of ambient synth works helpful for focus. Second is his debut LP, Travel, from 2017. It has a wide range of instruments including drums – if you’re not into ambient yet try that one first.
Meditations in Music by John Carroll Kirby (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal
Travel by John Carroll Kirby (50m, some vocoder) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal
Enjoy your Tuesday.