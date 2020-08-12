Good morning.

Today we’re listening to John Also Bennett (JAB), a composer and synth player based in Brooklyn. His new album, Music for Save Rooms, consists of beautiful minimalist synth recordings. Released on March 20, it’s described by JAB as “a collection of music meant to color the atmosphere of a room in which you can stay for a while, but that you will have to leave in the end.” We’re also re-upping his 2019 album, Erg Herbe, for anyone who missed it. It was one of our favorite releases last year. We hope you enjoy.

Music for Save Rooms by JAB (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Erg Herbe by JAB (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.

🦌 🦌 🦌