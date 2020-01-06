Happy new year.

Today we’re listening to Jeremy Denk, an American classical pianist from North Carolina. We’re playing his 2019 album, c.1300-c.2000. This album is a history of western classical music in 100 minutes, selected and performed by Denk himself on solo piano. Bach’s “Chromatic Fantasy and Fugue in D Minor” acts as a central hinge, bridging the premodern composers of medieval France and Britain with modern composers Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, etc. As he noted in a BBC interview, the composers featured on the album would likely have detested much of the music of the other composers. Denk won a MacArthur “Genius” grant in 2013.

c.1300-c.2000 by Jeremy Denk (100m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We decided to start putting the artist name in the subject line because we think that’s more helpful than the date. Let us know if you like that or not.