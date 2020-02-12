Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, an ambient/drone composer from San Francisco. The multi-instrumentalist makes profound music that loops and loops, inspiring deep thought. Conversations with Myself, our favorite, features shimmering guitars that act like synth pads, constructing a beautiful and radiant atmosphere. Tracing Back the Radiance populates this atmosphere with strings, actual synths, and percussion. Songs of Forgiveness is more of an instrumental shoegaze album, where Cantu-Ledesma sounds like he took My Bloody Valentine or Washed Out samples and turned them into 10+ minute tracks. No vocals.

Conversations with Myself by Jefre Cantu-Ledesma (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Tracing Back the Radiance by Jefre Cantu-Ledesma (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Songs of Forgiveness by Jefre Cantu-Ledesma (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.