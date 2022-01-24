Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jeannine Schulz, an ambient/electronic musician based in Hamburg, Germany. Typically our Monday recommendation is of ambient that’s on the quieter side, and Schulz is no stranger to silence. Her electronic compositions are spare yet warm, enveloping the listener in a soundtrack of melody droplets and reverbed samples. Her wonderful album Ground. The Gentle is the only one on major streaming platforms so far. Painting of Light, a 2021 LP, is the first Schulz record we discovered (via Beats Per Minute’s year-end list) and love its Trent Reznor / Boards of Canada vibes.

Ground. The Gentle - Jeannine Schulz (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Painting of Light - Jeannine Schulz (40m, no vocals)

Soundcloud / Bandcamp

Have a really nice start to your week.