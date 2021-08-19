Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jason Moran, a jazz pianist from Houston, TX. Growing up he was inspired by hip-hop artists like Public Enemy as well as jazz legends like Thelonious Monk. Moran has released nine albums on Blue Note Records, beginning with Soundtrack to Human Motion in 1999. First we’re playing his 2010 album, Ten, which he recorded with his trio (The Bandwagon) and yielded a MacArthur Award. Last we’re playing 2002’s Modernistic, a solo collection that features a prepared piano cover of Afrika Bambaataa’s “Planet Rock.”

Ten - Jason Moran (70m, no vocals)

Soundtrack to Human Motion - Jason Moran (40m, no vocals)

Modernistic - Jason Moran (40m, no vocals)

