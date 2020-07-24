Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Janus Rasmussen, an electronic music producer from The Faroe Islands. He’s one half of the duo Kiasmos (the other half is Flow State favorite Ólafur Arnalds). Rasmussen’s debut solo album from last year, Vín, features warm loops over four-on-the-floor house drums. The interlaying of synths, samples, and acoustic instruments is beautiful, and the rhythm section keeps things moving.

Vín by Janus Rasmussen (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.