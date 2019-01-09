Good morning.

Yesterday we listened through the discography of Floating Points, an English electronic producer and DJ. Floating Points' influences are so eclectic and interesting they’re worth an edition in themselves. So today we'll survey some of the music that Floating Points has claimed to be formative.

We'll span a few genres in this edition – reply back with what does and doesn't help you enter flow state.

Note: for classical composers we just included the YouTube link because there are lots of versions available on streaming platforms. Search your streaming service for the piece and select a recording whose first minute gives you a good feeling.

Images by Claude Debussy (30m)

Preludes pour Piano by Olivier Messiaen (30m)

Music for Large & Small Ensembles by Kenny Wheeler (100m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Portrait in Jazz by Bill Evans (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Steve Kuhn by Steve Kuhn (30m) [n/a on streaming]

Other influences we found that didn't fit into this edition: Colette Mourey, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Morton Subotnick, Azymuth, Aged In Harmony.

Have a great day at work today.