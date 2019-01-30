Good morning, and welcome to new subscribers.

There’s an announcement below. But first, today we're listening through a few albums from the composer Max Richter. You've heard his work if you watch The Leftovers, which he scored. Richter makes "post-minimalist" music, or music that's influenced by minimalism but also tries to advance it. His Vivaldi “recomposition” takes the well-known classical suite and translates it into a modern format, to amazing effect.

Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

The Blue Notebooks by Max Richter (50m, 🗣️ in 10s snippets throughout) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

Infra by Max Richter (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play

If you get really into Richter, check out Sleep, his 8.5 hour composition that’s meant to accompany your slumber.

And the news: Starting on Monday, the weekday email will go out to all subscribers, paying and not. Paying subscribers alone will have access to Monday mixes (created in-house) and the sortable/searchable library of past recommendations.

As always, if you found some good working music yourself, reply back with it.

Have a great day at work today.

🛴 🛴 🛴