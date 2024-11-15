It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Jan Jelinek, a German electronic musician based in Berlin. “Jelinek started as record collector of dub, jazz, funk and soul, and then he discovered house music” (RA). He’s “a transformer of lost and found sounds” (Mutek). “Jan Jelinek’s Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records is without a doubt a pivotal album in the realms of experimental electronic music. Originally released in 2001… LFJR has since acquired an almost mythical status, as well as harnessing hysterical prices on Discogs” (Inverted Audio). “Afaik he made the record using an Ensoniq ASR-10 Sampler. There‘s an option called loop finding… you can set small loops in sample and scroll through the whole sample” (Meff-Jills on Reddit). It’s been almost six years since we first recommended Jelinek, but it’s time to loop back.

Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records - Jan Jelinek (52m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.